1 killed in 4 vehicle crash in Cobb Co.

COBB COUNTY, GA - Police are investigating a fatal accident at I-75N and Delk Road.

The crash happened around 4:30 Monday morning. According to Cobb Police, four vehicles were involved, one person died on scene, and another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Unfortunate start to Memorial Day...Fatal Accident on I-75 NB at Delk Rd. in Cobb County. Police are on the scene. No delays thus far. — Deidre Johnson (@djnewsie) May 29, 2017

Police have not said what caused the crash and no information has been released on the victim.

The scene is not delaying traffic in the area.

