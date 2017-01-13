An 11 car accident has been reported on westbound Interstate 285 at Riverdale Road just coming out of the 5th runway tunnel.

Three people have been reported to have injuries at this time.

Traffic is backed up to I-675 and northbound I-75. Expect some delays.

One lane is open and we will continue to update this as information becomes available.

