2 transported after 16-vehicle accident on I-285 South

ATLANTA -- Two people had to be transported after a chain-reaction crash involving a semi-truck and more than a dozen cars brought traffic to a stand-still shortly after midnight Tuesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a semi-truck was traveling south on I-285 near Stone Mountain Freeway when it crashed through the median wall, sending debris into northbound lanes.

GDOT said an additional 15 vehicles were involved in the same incident, though it's not clear whether vehicles crashed on both sides of the interstate.

The crash caused gridlock on both sides of I-285 as crews worked the scene; some northbound lanes were later reopened and allowed traffic to slowly move through.

