5-car crash backs up soutbound I-85 in DeKalb

(Photo: Gary Stilwell/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- An overnight five-car crash led to a major headache on I-85 early Saturday morning, crippling traffic and critically injuring at least one person.

Officials tell 11Alive that five cars were involved in the accident near Clairmont Road in the southbound lanes of I-85. The crash resulted in traffic being diverted off of the interstate onto exit 91 as emergency crews and HERO operators worked to get the scene under control.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

