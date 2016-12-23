WXIA
All lanes re-opened after fatal crash shuts down I-75 NB

Identity of victim in fatal crash released

Jessica Noll, WXIA 5:15 PM. EST December 23, 2016

MARIETTA, Ga. – All Interstate 75 northbound lanes are now re-opened after a fatal crash closed five lanes, at Windy Hill Road, just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. 

A tractor-trailer and white pick-up truck collided just before the Delk Road exit. 

Marietta Police said that the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Maurio Andrews, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 36-year-old Timothy Bach, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. 

Photos | I-75 NB fatal accident

