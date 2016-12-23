All lanes re-opened after fatal crash shuts down I-75 NB

MARIETTA, Ga. – All Interstate 75 northbound lanes are now re-opened after a fatal crash closed five lanes, at Windy Hill Road, just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
A tractor-trailer and white pick-up truck collided just before the Delk Road exit.
Marietta Police said that the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Maurio Andrews, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 36-year-old Timothy Bach, was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
Photos | I-75 NB fatal accident
Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
(© 2016 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs