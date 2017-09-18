6 car pile up on the NB connector causing major delays

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

ATLANTA - All lanes were blocked after a six car pile-up on the northbound connector at 10th Street early Monday morning.

According to GDOT, several vehicles were involved in a wreck EMS, along with HERO Units, were on the scene working to move the wreck out of the way.

Five people were transported to the hospital.

Expect some major delays on your towards the perimeter.

