7-car accident blocks several lanes of GA 400 North

ATLANTA -- Crews are responding to a seven-car accident in Fulton County that's expected to cause delays.

The accident happened on GA 400 Northbound near Windward Parkway. At this time, the left and middle three lanes of four are blocked. Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured.

According to GA 511, the accident is expected to be clear around 6:15 p.m.

Head to the 11Alive traffic page for details on alternate routes.

© 2017 WXIA-TV