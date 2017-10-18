7-car pileup causing major delays on 285 NB in DeKalb

DEKALB CO., GA - Morning commuters are having a rough start to the morning after a seven-car pileup on Interstate 285 going northbound just before Spaghetti Junction.
One vehicle was overturned and there were multiple injuries reported by GDOT.
The wreck has since been moved to the side and the backup is starting to lessen as folks make their way out.
Drive carefully!
