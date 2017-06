COLLEGE PARK, GA - A six-car pileup on Interstate 85 going southbound past Old National Highway has all lanes have been reopened.

There have been reports of six people injured at this time and crews are on the scene tending to them and getting the wreck cleared.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Expect delays and drive safely.

