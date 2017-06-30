GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Eight vehicles and a prison transport bus were involved in an accident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on southbound lanes of I-85 south of Buford Drive.

According to Gwinnett County officials, 25 people from the bus, including 24 prisoners and a guard, were evaluated for minor injury complaints. They were treated and released at the scene.

A second prison bus arrived to continue to transport the prisoners.

As of 3:36 p.m., no lanes appeared to be blocked.

Cameras showed heavy traffic in that area as police worked to clear the scene.

Check 11Alive's Traffic page for updated maps and cameras.

