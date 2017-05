ATLANTA - Two tractor trailers were involved in a wreck and spilled between 80-150 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

The intersection on Fulton Industrial Boulevard at Wharton Circle, just south of I-20, will be blocked off as crews work to clean up the fuel.

Watch Atlanta Alive for updates throughout the morning

Try to avoid this area and drive safely.

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV