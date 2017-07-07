2 wrecks causing delays in NE Atlanta

Two accidents are hindering commuters in NE Atlanta from making a smooth commute.

A serious accident is causing delays on Moreland Avenue at Hardee Street Friday morning.

Serious wreck: Moreland Ave south of DeKalb Ave at Hardee St. NB Moreland BU to I-20https://t.co/MXWZrEqJLJ pic.twitter.com/e7tjvpCmwF — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) July 7, 2017

Police also responded to another accident involving an Atlanta Police patrol car and another driver.

The crash happened around 6:00 Friday morning near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Caroline Street.

No injuries were reported, however there is increased traffic in the area due to the road being closed by police.

Drive safely everybody.

