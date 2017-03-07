FedEx truck crash shuts down all I-75 SB lanes

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes on southbound Interstate 75 near the East Main Street exit in Cartersville, Ga., are closed after a multiple vehicle crash involving a FedEx tractor-trailer.

It happened around 3:15 a.m., Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said one person was taken by helicopter to the hospital and several other people were injured.

Cartersville Police are on the scene investigating.

11Alive will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

PHOTOS | I-75 SB crash involving FedEx tractor-trailer

WXIA