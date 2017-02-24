Accident throws train wheels onto I-20 in Greene County; traffic hindered

(Photo: Greene County Sheriff's Office)

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. -- Crews are unsure how long they will be working to clear eastbound lanes of I-20 in east Georgia after an accident involving two semi trucks and numerous train wheels.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. near Mile Marker 128 in Greene County.

Sheriff Donnie Harrison said that the accident happened when a truck hauling cars rear ended another semi-truck hauling trail wheels.

Photos from the scene show the front end of car-hauler was destroyed by the train wheels but the sheriff reported only minor injuries from the two drivers, neither of whom sought treatment on the scene.

However, crews are still trying to clear the many large wheels from the road and he was unsure when the road would be completely cleared.

As of 8:30 p.m., the sheriff advised eastbound traffic to avoid the area by taking Highway 278 east to Greensboro and heading south on Main Street to exit 130 until the accident is fully cleared.

The Department of Public Safety and Georgia State Patrol are the primary investigators in the crash.

