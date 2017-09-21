Person struck, killed on I-85 N after pedestrian crash

ATLANTA - A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning on the interstate.

Police are on the scene of the fatal collision between a person walking and a vehicle on I-85 N just past N. Druid Hills Rd. All lanes are blocked, including the entrance ramp to I-85 N.

Taking the Buford Spring Connector to Buford Highway is a good alternate for those traveling through Midtown. Take Buford Highway all the way past the backup and reenter the interstate at either at N. Druid Hills. Rd. or Clairmont Rd.

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark is gathering the latest information. Watch Morning Rush live for updates.

