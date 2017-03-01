FAIRBURN, Ga. -- Multiple people have been injured and one killed after a major accident between a tractor trailer and a box truck on I-85 north the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reports.

The accident happened at Exit 61 at Senioa Road/SR 74 and involved several vehicles, according to GDOT. It's left all four lanes of I-85 north blocked.

Police on the scene believe the accident, which happened around 8 p.m., is weather-related and began when a vehicle hydroplaned causing a chain reaction wreck involving seven vehicles.

Police said the victim, a woman, was in the vehicle that hydroplaned. No other injuries were reported.

Lanes are not expected to clear until after 10 p.m. Motorists traveling northbound towards Atlanta from the LaGrange area are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes in order to avoid extreme delays, GDOT says.

