ATLANTA - Police responded to the scene of an accident involving an Atlanta Police patrol car on southbound Interstate 75/85 at Arthur Langford Parkway.

The crash happened on Wednesday just before 4:30 a.m. A supervisor on the scene said an officer was responding to a stolen car call. The officer changed lanes and struck another vehicle.

No one was injured in the accident.

PHOTOS | APD cruiser hits car responding to call





WXIA