Atlanta police car crashes on I-85 Tuesday morning

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search underway for cruise ship passenger
-
Landscaper charged with bestiality
-
Toddler shot at Newnan restaurant
-
Woman with ties to Atlanta missing
-
Wife, stepson charged in KKK imperial wizard murder (NBC)
-
Two charged in gang-related killing gone wrong
-
Abused Cobb child on life support
-
Panic in immigrant community after ICE raids
-
Community reeling after death of mother, daughter and noted athlete
-
Michael Flynn resigns (NBC)
More Stories
-
Etan Patz – boy on the milk carton – gets justice:…Feb 14, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
APD cruiser hits car while responding to callFeb 15, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
-
Dateline's Keith Morrison's voice now on GPS for Waze AppFeb 15, 2017, 5:32 a.m.