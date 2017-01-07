Black ice causing crashes, congestion on interstates

Snow didn't really fall and that's not the issue this morning; black ice is.

The ice is so bad on I-75/85 that the Georgia Department of Transportation crews are re-treating the interstate.

Icy conditions are causing problems throughout the metro area. Heading northbound on the connector, officers are diverting drivers to Ga- 166 Langford Parkway to get them off roads.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson Jill Goldberg said the crews will continue to put brine on the roads.

"The icing is sporadic so we're seeing those slippery spots all over. It's not predictable where it is," Goldberg said.

She is urging motorists to avoid getting on the roads

"If you don't absolutely have to get out on the roads, please don't. Give us a change to get this work done."

11Alive Stormtracker Tracy Humphrey is in the Thunder Truck and witnessed lots of ice while traveling on I-75S. She said icy patches were as far south as CW Grant Pkwy.

Road Closures (Updating)

I-85N at Langford Pkwy is closed so crews can re-brine.

I-85S past Riverdale Rd. near the airport is shut because of ice.

I-85N at Hwy 20 Buford Drive is completely shutdown after a tractor trailer crash. For an alternate use I-985 or Old Peachtree / Hwy 124.

Northbound ramp from Tara Blvd. to I-75 is closed.

Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Bridge at Tilly Mill Road is closed because of ice. Only emergency vehicles are allowed to pass.

Chamblee Tucker Rd. over I-85 is closed because of ice.

Clairmont Bridge at Peachtree Industrial Blvd. is closed because of ice.

1050 Lennox Park Blvd. is closed because of downed trees.

Womack Rd. at Shadow Glen Ct. is closed because of downed power lines.

