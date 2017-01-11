Brush fires causing delays in Gwinnett and Barrow Co.

Brush fires are causing delays along I-85S from Chateau Elan to Hamilton Mill. Right now, the delay is 57 minutes to move through the area.

An alternate for commuters to take is Highway 124 from Highway 112 and enter back at Hamilton Mill.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

