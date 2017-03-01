Car fleeing hit-and-run crashes into school bus

AUSTELL, GA. - A car running from police after a hit and run crashed into a school bus, sending two children and their bus driver to the hospital.

The bus was dropping children off from Bryant Elementary school. Only two children and the driver were on the bus on Riverside Pwky. near Crestside Drive in Austell when they were hit.

Cobb County Schools spokesperson Donna Lowry said a male child was transported to Scottish Rite Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and a female child was transported to Kennestone Hospital. She said both sets of parents had already been notified. Cobb Fire said both children were conscious, but one had a "moderate injury" to the head.

The bus driver was also transported to Kennestone hospital with injuries.

Cobb County Police spokesperson Alicia Chilton said the driver of a white Mazda was involved in a crash, left the scene, and moments later, plowed into the school bus. A total of six people were injured in the crashes.

The driver of the Mazda was arrested and transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital.

(© 2017 WXIA)