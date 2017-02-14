GWINNETT COUNTY - A chicken truck, filled with empty crates, crashed off of northbound Interstate 85, just north of Hamilton Mill Road early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived just after 5 a.m., to find a flatbed tractor-trailer filled with poultry crates in the wood line. The truck was partially on its side and both saddle fuel tanks were torn from the side of the vehicle.

Emergency crews helped the driver out of the truck. He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Ga., with moderate injuries. There were no chickens on board the truck.

A wrecker removed the truck around 8 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

