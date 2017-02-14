WXIA
Chicken truck crashes on NB I-85

A empty chicken truck crashed off I-85 NB just north of Hamilton Mill Road just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 9:16 AM. EST February 14, 2017

GWINNETT COUNTY - A chicken truck, filled with empty crates, crashed off of northbound Interstate 85, just north of Hamilton Mill Road early Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters arrived just after 5 a.m., to find a flatbed tractor-trailer filled with poultry crates in the wood line. The truck was partially on its side and both saddle fuel tanks were torn from the side of the vehicle. 

Emergency crews helped the driver out of the truck. He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Ga., with moderate injuries. There were no chickens on board the truck. 

A wrecker removed the truck around 8 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

