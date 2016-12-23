Commuter Dude: Are we there yet? Are we there yet?

Commuter Dude has some tips to calm the backseat cry of the impatient child as they travel over the river and through the woods this holiday season.

ATLANTA – Are we there yet? Are we there yet?

It is the backseat cry of the impatient child as they travel over the river and through the woods toward the family holiday destination. Behind the wheel of the min-van, a parent who just wants to make it to grandma’s without losing his temper.

We’ve all been there. You do your best to keep your children peacefully entertained as you cruise hither and yon, but the books and electronics will only take you so far.

11Alive Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes did a little internet research, and came up with a few inexpensive ways to keep the kids occupied during your holiday trip. He then took a short ride around the city with a couple of children, borrowed from his co-workers at 11Alive, to get their reaction.

There are the old reliable games like travel bingo. Commuter Dude copied and pasted some images to a sheet of paper. Travelers are challenged to spot objects like a stop sign or traffic light. The first to get five in a row wins.

PRINT: Highway Bingo

There’s the license tag game. Commuter Dude copied and pasted images of U.S. car tags and challenged his riding companions to find them on surrounding vehicles.

PRINT: Car Tags

Children can receive “good job” coupons by behaving themselves during a long ride.

PRINT: Quiet Coupons

You can also place a string across the car where you clip mileage markers. Children can remove a marker each time they travel 50, 100, 150 miles and so forth. It allows them to see their progress and know how much farther they have to go.

That way, there might be fewer cries of, “Are we there yet?”

(© 2016 WXIA)