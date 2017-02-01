Residents, commuters, and business owners say there are so many crashes on this DeKalb County road, it's become a joke... but not a good one.

Marcella Law doesn’t need a radar gun. Her ears tell her all she needs to know.

"That couldn’t have been 45 mph that had to be at least 60," she told 11Alive's Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes as a car roared past them.

The speed limit on this section of Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia is 45 mph. Law insists most travelers are going much faster. She bases that on what she hears and what she sees. She’s witnessed accidents at the spot where Norris Lake Drive and Humphries Road meet Pleasant Hill.

"The vehicles are flipped over," she said. "It’s never a simple collision. It’s never a little fender bender."

Tee York works at the intersection.

"You see our pillars are gone here," she points to an empty space marked by a few stray bricks. "We don’t replace them anymore."

Wayward vehicles have destroyed the brick sign in front of her business numerous times. A nearby utility box is among the victims.

"It’s an ongoing joke," York said. "People come by they’ll joke, 'See you got another wreck.'"

11Alive reached out to Dekalb County. The roads department conducted a traffic study here looking at volume, the number of accidents, and the reason for those accidents. The county says the intersection doesn’t meet federal standards for a traffic light. A spokesperson for the county says GDOT will clear foliage to help drivers see better, and they’ll change the striping here to encourage drivers to slow down.

Marcella Law says it’s a good start, but she’s now taking a different route to avoid the area.

"Two miles out of my way," she said. It’s something she’ll continue to do until she sees fewer accidents.

