Crash involving double tractor trailer has all lanes blocked on I-285 NB

I-285 NB on Bolton Rd. Accident involving a double tractor trailer.

Catherine Park and Crash Clark, WXIA 8:01 AM. EST January 11, 2017

An crash involving a double tractor trailer has all lanes blocked on I-285 NB near Bolton Road. It has since been moved to the right but all lanes are still closed so commuters should expect some major delays.

It will take over an hour to travel from I-20 to I-75. 

No information on what caused the accident as of now. We will continue to update this as information becomes available. 

