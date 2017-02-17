Paulding fire rescue

DALLAS, Ga. – Several children are out of the hospital after an accident between a tree service vehicle and a daycare van on Friday morning. But the intersection where it happened is no stranger to crashes.

There have been 42 traffic accidents at the intersection of Merchants Drive/State Route 6 and Nathan Dean Boulevard/Highway 61 in Paulding County, since 2011 according to the Dallas Police Department. No fatalities were reported in 2016.

The intersection is problematic, Paulding County Police Sgt. Ashley Henson said.

“There actually have been a lot of accidents right here. I don't know what the cause is. I know they actually put a turning light in as you can see behind us, which allows cars to turn left,” Henson said, describing the scene Friday as “pretty chaotic.”

“As you can imagine we had a lot of people who had stopped to assist,” he said. “The children were all out of the bus, they were up by the side of the road. They were very distraught--seemed dazed and disoriented. The driver of the day care bus, she also seemed to be in a significant amount of pain.”

Eight children, ages 6-10, were taken by ambulance to WellStar Paulding Hospital and parents picked up two children from the scene. The daycare’s driver was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital.

The two men in the pick-up truck, with “fairly significant injuries,” were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

It all happened at about 7:15 a.m., when Dallas Police responded to crash between a Paulding Preparatory Academy daycare bus and a Lee's Tree Service pick-up truck.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

The preliminary findings are that the preschool van, a 2004 GMC Cutaway, was heading westbound on Merchants Drive in the left turn lane. Authorities said the driver did not see the 2005 Dodge Dakota truck heading east and turned in front of it at Nathan Deal Blvd. The Dodge then hit the van head-on.

Authorities said charges are still pending.

“We're just very glad that the children seem to be OK,” Henson said.

Eight of the 10 children had minor injuries and have been released. The bus driver has also been released, her family said. GSP officials report she was not injured. And according tree service’s owner, the two men from the truck are still getting X-rays.

As part of their procedure, Bright from the Start, a department with the State of Georgia, will investigate the crash.

But according to inspections conducted by Bright from the Start, Paulding Preparatory Academy is currently in good standing, with one transportation violation reported.

Their last regulatory visit was in October 2016 and they were cited for missing arrival/departure times on transportation logs.

The daycare’s buses are also inspected by Bright from the Start twice a year without notice. No citations are on record for the daycare.

Paulding Preparatory Academy has made no comment at this time.

