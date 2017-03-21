DAMAGE TRACKER | Areas to avoid because of storm damage

Tuesday's severe weather caused trees and power lines to fall across the area. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark found several blinking traffic signals and reports of wires down.

The list of storm damage is growing and we'll update where where areas improve or when more damage is reported.

Traffic signals are flashing at the following intersections:

SR 20 at Northside Cherokee Blvd. in Cherokee Co.

SR 20 at Tribble Road in Forsyth Co.

SR 20 at West Hightower in Rockdale

Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and Spring Hill in Sugar Hills

Camp Creek at Campbellton Rd. in East Point

Peachtree Street at Deering Rd. In Midtown Atlanta

Downed wires are reported in these areas

Barrett Pkwy at Cobb Place Blvd. and Barrett Lakes

Scott Blvd. at Calirmont Ave.

N. Druid Hills and Blackshear Dr.

DEADLY STORMS

Tuesday's storms were both damaging and deadly. A man was killed when a tree fell on his home in Hoschton around 9PM.

At least three people were home when severe weather caused the large tree to fall. Sheriff Janis Mangun they got the call around 9:30 that someone was trapped inside the house in the bedroom.

These photos from 11Alive StormTrackers show some of the damage and the hail.

