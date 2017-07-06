Why the emergency trunk release lever is important

A mandate in 2002 required all cars to feature a standard glow-in-the-dark trunk-release lever, which opens the trunk from the inside in the event of an emergency.
As many as 20 people die each year while trapped in a car trunk, where temperatures can rapidly rise to deadly levels.
Some are kidnapping victims, and others are children who become trapped inside while playing in the car.
Older cars — those manufactured prior to the 2002 regulation — are the culprits in most trunk deaths.
While no kids have lost their lives in a properly equipped new car since the mandate, nearly two-dozen have died in older cars.
Safety advocates recommend these measures for preventing a trunk-trapping tragedy:
• Consider buying a trunk-lever retrofit kit, which you can pick up for as little as 10 bucks.
• Teach children that car trunks are for cargo, not hide-and-seek.
• Always supervise youngsters in and around vehicles.
• Check the trunk right away if your child goes missing.
• Lock your car up and be sure keys and remote-entry devices are out of kids’ sight and out of reach.
• Keep the rear fold-down seats closed and locked to dissuade children from climbing into the trunk from inside the car.
It's important to ensure your car is equipped with an emergency escape lever.
© 2017 Cars.com
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs