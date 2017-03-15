Dump truck on fire blocks lanes of GA-400

(Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker)

ATLANTA -- A dump truck on fire blocked southbound lanes of GA 400 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Several lanes of the interstate, near exit 13, were blocked just after 2:30 p.m. as crews worked to put out the fire. The dump truck was towed away just about an hour later.

Authorities said delays are still possible. Visit the 11Alive traffic page to find alternate routes.

