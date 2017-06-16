Expect delays, plan ahead for weekend traffic

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation continues to improve highway infrastructure throughout Metropolitan Atlanta and statewide.
As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue this weekend. In addition, with the convergence events happening in the downtown area beginning Friday and continuing throughout the weekend; motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes.
Major projects of interest that will likely impact traffic includes the resurfacing projects on I-85 and the Transform 285/400 improvement project; which is dedicated to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety near the I-285/SR 400 interchange in metro Atlanta.
Click the following links to view the overall weekend lane closures and metro Atlanta weekend events:
To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:
- Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.
- Drive alert and arrive alive. Keep the smartphone out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.
- Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. Visit 511ga.org or http://GaCommuteOptions.com.
- Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands.
