Expect delays, plan ahead for weekend traffic

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation continues to improve highway infrastructure throughout Metropolitan Atlanta and statewide.

As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue this weekend. In addition, with the convergence events happening in the downtown area beginning Friday and continuing throughout the weekend; motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes.

Major projects of interest that will likely impact traffic includes the resurfacing projects on I-85 and the Transform 285/400 improvement project; which is dedicated to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety near the I-285/SR 400 interchange in metro Atlanta.

Click the following links to view the overall weekend lane closures and metro Atlanta weekend events:

To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:

Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.

Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more. Drive alert and arrive alive. Keep the smartphone out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.

Keep the smartphone out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt. Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. Visit 511ga.org or http://GaCommuteOptions.com.

like carpool or public transit. Visit 511ga.org or http://GaCommuteOptions.com. Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands.

© 2017 WXIA-TV