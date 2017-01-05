Fatal car fire on I-20 WB near Flat Shoals Rd

A fatal crash has been reported on I-20 WB near Flat Shoals Road.

The crash started was first reported as a car fire. It was also reportedly overturned. GDOT advised that at 4:26 a.m. this morning a fatality was confirmed. This was a single car crash.

Two right lanes are blocked at this time.

This will be updated as information becomes available. Drive safely.

(© 2017 WXIA)