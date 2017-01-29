Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down I-85 S at Jimmy Carter

A wrong-way driver on I-85S at Jimmy Carter was involved in a fatal crash on Jan. 30, 2017

According to authorities, at least one person died in the crash. It happened around 3:30 Monday morning.

All but one lane are shut down I-85 S as investigators work the crash. Traffic is backed up beyond Beaver Ruin but Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said the delay could get backed up even further as the morning commute progresses.

Possible alternates to get around the congestion are Lawrenceville Hwy., Oak Brook Pkwy., Brook Hollow Pkwy., Peachtree Industrial Blvd., and Buford Hwy.

