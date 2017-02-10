Firefighters work to free person trapped in Hwy 316 wreck

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews are working to free a person trapped inside a vehicle after an accident on Hwy 316 eastbound at Harbins Rd. Friday morning.

Hwy 316EB is shut down while crews work the accident.

Delays are expected in the area and police urge drivers to find an alternate route.

No word on the extent of the injuries and what caused the crash.





Watch Atlanta Alive for updates throughout the morning.

