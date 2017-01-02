Flooding reported on parts of I-20 East

ATLANTA -- The heavy rains that moved through during Monday are causing flooding on parts of an Atlanta highway.

Atlanta Police Officers and HERO units responded to a flooded exit ramp on I-20 East at the Maynard exit around 10:30 p.m.

The flooding was on the right shoulder of the interstate, but didn't appear to hamper drivers going through the area.

The weather system is expected to continue to push out of the metro area overnight, with the rains continuing to slack off.

