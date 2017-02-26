Fulton County officer rescues two from fiery accident on I-20

(Photo: Georgia Department of Transportation)

ATLANTA -- An off-duty Fulton County officer is credited with pulling two accident victims from a fiery crash scene on Sunday that shut down traffic for hours.

The accident happened late Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Fulton Industrial Blvd. ramp.

A spokesperson for the department said that the officer was passing by when he saw the wreckage - the result of an accident between a Chrysler 300 sedan and an 18-wheeler.

The two victims who were still trapped in the aftermath which quickly became engulfed in flames. Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the officer was also taken to the hospital due to signs of smoke inhalation. Other victims in the accident refused treatment at the scene.

Crews worked for hours to clear the scene and shut down eastbound lanes of I-20 coming into Atlanta. Motorists were being detoured to exit 49 in order to bypass the scene while other motorists coming in from the Alabama border were warned to avoid the route entirely.

For updates on other accidents in metro Atlanta check the 11Alive Traffic Page.

(© 2017 WXIA)