GDOT reports heavy congestion on I-20 west of Atlanta after fiery crash

ATLANTA -- Officials are working to clear I-20 west of Atlanta after a fiery crash that critically injured two.

Fulton County police confirmed the latest about the accident, which happened late Sunday evening in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Fulton Industrial Blvd. ramp.

A Fulton County police officer was credited with rescuing two victims who were still trapped in the aftermath of a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The Fulton County officer was also taken to the hospital for signs of smoke inhalation. Other victims in the accident refused treatment at the scene.

At this point, the 511 service maintained by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a clearing time of no earlier than 11:30.

Motorists are being diverted to exit 49 in order to bypass the incident. Motorists traveling east on I-20 toward Atlanta from Alabama are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid extreme delays.

