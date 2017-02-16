SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A head-on collision on the ramp to Northridge Road from southbound 400 has the ramp completely shut down Thursday morning just after 7 a.m.

A second vehicle went down an embankment and was involved in a separate second accident.

EMS is on the scene and no fatalities have been reported at this time.

Roswell Road is a good alternate if you are headed in this direction.

We will continue to update this as information becomes available.

