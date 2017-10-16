I-20 W back open after woman threatened to jump from overpass

ATLANTA - Traffic was shut down on I-20 W at Moreland Ave Monday morning because a woman was threatening to jump from the overpass.

Police shut down traffic while they attempted to talk her down. All westbound lanes were blocked as SWAT, fire officials and police were on the scene.

Video from the scene showed the woman with long red hair sitting on the ledge. A police officer sat beside her having a conversation, seemingly trying to get her back on the roadway.

Officers were able to get the woman back to safety and the interstate and Moreland Ave. reopened around 11:00 a.m.

© 2017 WXIA-TV