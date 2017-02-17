Intersection where daycare bus crashes, no stranger to wrecks

Paulding fire rescue

DALLAS, Ga. – More than three dozen collisions have occurred at a Dallas, Ga., intersection, where a tree service and daycare bus collided Friday morning.

There have been 42 traffic accidents at the intersection of Merchants Drive/SR. 6 and Nathan Dean Boulevard/Highway 61 in Paulding County, since 2011, according to the Dallas Police Department. No fatalities were reported in 2016.

The intersection is problematic, Paulding County Police Sgt. Ashley Henson said.

“There actually have been a lot of accidents right here. I don't know what the cause is. I know they actually put a turning light in as you can see behind us, which allows cars to turn left,” Henson said, describing the scene Friday as “pretty chaotic.”

“As you can imagine we had a lot of people who had stopped to assist,” he said. “The children were all out of the bus, they were up by the side of the road. They were very distraught--seemed dazed and disoriented. The driver of the day care bus, she also seemed to be in a significant amount of pain.”

Eight children, ages 6-10, were taken by ambulance to WellStar Paulding Hospital and parents picked up two children from the scene. The daycare’s driver was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital.

The two men in the pick-up truck, with “fairly significant injuries,” were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

It all happened at about 7:15 a.m., when Dallas Police responded to crash between a Paulding Preparatory Academy daycare bus and a Lee's Tree Service pick-up truck.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

“All we know right now is someone failed to yield in the intersection. We don't know who that was,” Henson said.

There have been no charges filed at this time.

“We're just very glad that the children seem to be OK,” Henson said.

Many of the children had minor injuries and have been released. The bus driver has also been released, her family said. And according tree service’s owner, the two men from the truck are still getting X-rays.

As part of their procedure, Bright from the Start, a department with the State of Georgia, will investigate the crash.

But according to inspections conducted by Bright from the Start, Paulding Preparatory Academy is currently in good standing, with one transportation violation reported.

Their last regulatory visit was in October 2016 and they were cited for missing arrival/departure times on transportation logs.

The daycare’s buses are also inspected by Bright from the Start twice a year without notice. No citations are on record for the daycare.

Paulding Preparatory Academy has made no comment at this time.

