Close Jack Daniel's truck crashes; 1 lane closed WXIA Live News Jessica Noll and Jerry Carnes, WXIA 7:29 AM. EDT June 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATLANTA -- A box car carrying Jack Daniel's whiskey overturned on southbound Interstate 75 ramp to northbound I-85.One lane is closed. A wrecker is on the scene to clear the truck from further traffic congestion. © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help. Missing 81-year-old man found dead 2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall' Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4 Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special' Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf More Stories Jack Daniel's truck crashes; 1 lane closed Jun. 6, 2017, 7:22 a.m. EXCLUSIVE | Ga. senator says he was offered key… Jun. 5, 2017, 10:20 p.m. 11 changes coming to iPhone with Apple's iOS 11 Jun. 6, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs