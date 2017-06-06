WXIA
Jack Daniel's truck crashes; 1 lane closed

June 06, 2017

ATLANTA -- A box car carrying Jack Daniel's whiskey overturned on southbound Interstate 75 ramp to northbound I-85.

One lane is closed. A wrecker is on the scene to clear the truck from further traffic congestion. 

