July 7 2017 | Your weekend construction and lane closures

The Georgia Department of Transportation has released some links for updated lane closures and construction schedules that are going on over the weekend, so plan accordingly.
Special events: One particular event happening over the weekend is the "8 Tour" featuring Incubus with Jimmy Eat World on Saturday, July 8, between 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:
- Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 or visit 511ga.org for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.
- Drive Alert and Arrive Alive. Keep the smartphones out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.
- Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. You can utilize 511ga.org or GaCommuteOptions.com
- Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands.
