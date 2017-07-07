WXIA
Close

July 7 2017 | Your weekend construction and lane closures

Crash Clark and Catherine Park, WXIA 7:07 AM. EDT July 07, 2017

The Georgia Department of Transportation has released some links for updated lane closures and construction schedules that are going on over the weekend, so plan accordingly.

Statewide lane closures 

Special events: One particular event happening over the weekend is the "8 Tour" featuring Incubus with Jimmy Eat World on Saturday, July 8, between 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Metro lane closures

To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:

  • Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 or visit 511ga.org for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.
  • Drive Alert and Arrive Alive. Keep the smartphones out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.
  • Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. You can utilize 511ga.org or GaCommuteOptions.com
  • Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands. 

Stay updated with us by downloading the 11Alive app and drive safely. Have a great weekend!

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories