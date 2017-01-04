Man struck and killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON CO., GA - A man crossing Hwy 138 was hit and killed Wednesday morning. Clayton County spokesperson Ashaunti Marbury said the man was crossing an area of Highway 138 without a crosswalk.

Two vehicles going in opposite directions hit the man. Originally, since two drivers reported hitting a person, reports came in about two pedestrians were hit. Police later clarified it was one person hit by two separate vehicles.

Both drivers stayed on scene after striking the man.

The man killed has not yet been identified. No charges have been filed at this time.

