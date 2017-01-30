Mega-load shipment to cross state on I-20 overnight Tuesday

(Getty Images) (Photo: VIKTOR DRACHEV, WXIA)

A super-heavy, mega-load shipment is going to traverse the state from east to west, from Columbia County, Ga. to the Alabama line, via Interstate 20, beginning at 7 pm Tuesday evening.

The shipment, which is using a configuration of a 261-foot-long, 19-foot-wide, 14-foot-tall tractor-trailer combination, should make it to the Alabama line by the early morning hours or Wednesday.

Over most of the route, the configuration will be traveling at about 45 mph, but some bridge structures will force it to come to as slow as 5 mph. In some areas, traffic will be slowed or even stopped, due to the excessive size of the shipment.

Pace cars, including Georgia State Patrol vehicles with blue lights, and other escort vehicles will accompany the shipment in order to pace traffic.

Moving message boards will also warn of traffic interruptions at key bridges and intersections along the route.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's 511GA.org and app will include updated information on lane closures while the configuration traverses the state.

