Multi-car crash on I-285 W at Ashford Dunwoody jams traffic

ATLANTA - A crash involving at least six vehicles on I-285 W at Ashford Dunwoody is blocking three lanes.
According to authorities, there are reported injuries in this crash. Images from the scene show the aftermath of what looks like a spinout and crash into the barrier wall.
Delays are backed up to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and could stretch to spaghetti junction.
Watch Morning Rush for updates throughout the morning.
