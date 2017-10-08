WXIA
Multi-car crash on I-285 W at Ashford Dunwoody jams traffic

The top end perimeter is jammed after a multi-car wreck on I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Rd.

WXIA 6:38 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

ATLANTA - A crash involving at least six vehicles on I-285 W at Ashford Dunwoody is blocking three lanes.

According to authorities, there are reported injuries in this crash. Images from the scene show the aftermath of what looks like a spinout and crash into the barrier wall. 

Delays are backed up to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and could stretch to spaghetti junction.

