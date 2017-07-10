5 car wreck on I-20 WB past Panola Rd. causing delays

A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 going westbound just past Panola Road is causing some major delays during the morning commute.

Delays stretch back beyond Evans Mill Road and only one right lane is open at this time. A total of five cars are involved with some injuries reported.

The best alternate would be to get off at Covington Highway.

Police, EMS and a wrecker are on the scene at this time. Drive safely and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

