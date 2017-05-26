Driver charged after fatal I-75 chain-reaction accident

A driver is facing charges after a multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a man on Interstate 75 on Friday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at Windy Hill. Four vehicle were involved.

GSP officials said a driver made an improper lane change from the fourth lane from the right into the third lane from the right and caused a chain reaction crash.

A driver in one of the other vehicles was fatally injured. His name has not been released.

The alleged at-fault driver, 35-year-old Mark Burkhalter, was charged with homicide by vehicle (second degree), improper lane change and failure to to change address within 60 days. He was taken to Cobb County Jail.

© 2017 WXIA-TV