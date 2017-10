COBB CO., GA - A multi-vehicle wreck is causing major delays on the ramp from Interstate 75 going southbound onto Interstate 285.

The wreck has been cleared but the delays are lingering.

There is a second, lower ramp that you can use on I-285 that will take you to I-285 EB and you can also take Cobb Parkway.

© 2017 WXIA-TV