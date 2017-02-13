WXIA
Multiple-lane closures could affect commute

Jessica Noll, WXIA 8:31 AM. EST February 13, 2017

COBB COUNTY, Ga – Nighttime bridge work, closing multiple lanes, will likely disrupt late-night commutes across Cobb County.

According to GDOT, a multiple-lane closure on I-285 will take place for bridge work within the NWC project corridor from Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m., to Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5 a.m.

A triple left lane closure on I-285 Eastbound between Cumberland Boulevard and the I-75/I-285 interchange will affect the traffic flow for those hours.

Traffic will be detoured to Collector Distributor Lanes, exit 20 to continue eastbound travel on I-285.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, according to GDOT, and exercise caution while driving in those areas.

Weather permitting, a nighttime detour is also scheduled for bridge construction at the southbound I-75 entrance ramp from South Marietta Parkway.

Traffic entering, I-75 southbound from South Marietta Parkway will be directed to take Cobb Parkway southbound to Delk Road. Traffic will then be directed to turn left onto Delk Road, followed by a right turn to access I-75 southbound.

Those closures will begin Monday, Feb. 13, ending on Friday. Each day, those lanes will close at 9 p.m., and re-open at 5 a.m.
 

