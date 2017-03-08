One person killed on I-20 in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. -- One person is dead in an early morning crash on I-20 in Carroll County.

The crash between a tractor trailer a red van happened around 6:32AM on I-20E in Carrollton. According to police, the crash scene is at mile post 14 just past HWY 27.

Images from the scene show the van is damaged badly, the entire front end is disconnected. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating and said the investigation should take about four hours.

