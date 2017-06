Fire-rescue crews work on overturned cement truck on Thursday, June 8, 2017 (Alpharetta Dept. of Public Safety) (Photo: WXIA)

ALPHARETTA - Alpharetta officials said an overturned cement truck has blocked traffic at the intersection of Old Milton Parkway and Westside Parkway Thursday afternoon.

Motorists were advised to avoid the intersection at least until 4:30 pm. Delays were expected.

No injuries were immediately reported.

© 2017 WXIA-TV